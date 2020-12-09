Ochsner Hospital for Children enrolling children for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children ages 12 to 17 across the country are volunteering to be a part of a COVID-10 vaccine trial sponsored by Pfizer. This study will hopefully help medical scientists understand a safe and effective vaccine for all—including adolescents.
In New Orleans, Ochsner Hospital for Children is one of 24 sites nationally hosting the study and enrolling local families to participate in the trial.
The 16 to 17-year-old age bracket is full, but the 12 to 15-year-old age bracket is still enrolling children.
“I want to be able to have sleepovers with my friends again,” said Delilah Williams, 12, who participated in the study and said she’s excited to help out.
Her older brother Nathan, 17, said he wanted to be a part of the vaccine study because one day soon he would like to participate in college tours.
“That’s a big thing coming up in the future for me,” he said.
These are just a few reasons why children, like Nathan and Delilah, agreed to participate in the trial at Ochsner. The trial is a blind trial, meaning some participants unknowingly will receive the vaccine, while others may receive a placebo.
Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz with Ochsner said this is important in factoring out any bias that may come with the study.
“For COVID vaccines, there isn’t anything on the markets, so there is nothing for it to be compared to,” she said, and the only thing available to compare it to is “yourself” and whether it works or not.
Dr. Garcia-Diaz said the enrollment process is a lengthy process because there’s an education component to the study. She must inform the children and their parents on how the study will work and everyone must agree to participate.
Nathan and Delilah’s father, Brett, said he was thrilled to enroll his children and is proud that they can potentially help so many.
“To think the entire global scientific community’s working on this problem and now my kids can be a part of that solution is just mind blowing,” he said.
His kids are just two of 2,000 children nationally that will be part of this expanded Pfizer vaccine study. In New Orleans, 100 children will be enrolled in the study and will be watched by doctors for 24 months—which is the length of the trial.
“You need to ensure the vaccine works as well in terms of efficacy and safety in the younger population because not all populations are the same,” Dr. Garcia-Diaz said.
The two children say the injection didn’t hurt and they both hope that being a part of the trial will help make a difference.
“I didn’t have any side effects or anything,” Nathan said. “It was just like getting a flu shot, pretty much. Except I didn’t have any soreness.”
And hopefully, one day help bring some normalcy back to daily life.
“This is very exciting because this is my first study ever done, and it’s a really big study too! So just knowing that this can might change the world just because of what I’m doing is really cool and exciting,” Delilah said.
