Police: 2 killed, 2 injured including child in Lacombe shooting

LACOMBE (WVUE) -A homeowner in St. Tammany Parish shot four men who attempted to enter his home armed with guns, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson says it happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive.
The homeowner told deputies he shot at four men after the men entered his home armed with guns.
Two of the men died on the scene.
The other two were taken to a the hospital where they are being treated for gunshot wounds.
A four-year-old child who lives in the home was also shot. The child is expected to make a full recovery.
The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office.
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
“While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for.”
