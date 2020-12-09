Recent crime victim has warning for others in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A New Orleans couple says they don’t feel safe in their own home after what happened Tuesday at 10 in the morning on South Jefferson Davis Parkway.
“It’s out of control. There’s no question in my mind,” he said.
We’re not identifying the crime victim or his wife for their protection.
“We we’re getting ready to babysit. I got the groceries and I was sitting in the car and I sat in the car for a couple of minutes getting the groceries together.”
He says as soon as he got out of his car, someone put a gun to his forehead.
“And, he said give me your fob,” the crime victim said. “When I gave it to him, he said run that way and I ran and I turned around and I saw them take off, he had an accomplice with him in another car.”
He was robbed at gunpoint in a busy Broadmoor neighborhood.
“This neighborhood has been a safe place, a high traffic area, there’s cameras all over the place,” he said.
The suspects got away with his 2016 Honda Accord.
“To be in my own home, at 10 o’clock in the morning, is not a time you would think these things would happen, now, I am going to be very vigilant.”
“I’m very thankful the guy didn’t pull the trigger, he could have very easily pulled the trigger, we’re hearing about this all over the city,” said the wife of the crime victim.
According to numbers from the NOPD, carjackings are up 142% from this time last year.
“We understand that they are on an uptick but we are making arrests of the individuals that are doing this, we are developing intelligence daily,” said NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent John Thomas.
Homicides have increased by 75%.
“Our homicide detectives are working very closely with the district detectives and also with our state and federal partners to make sure we get information to solve these homicides,” said NOPD Deputy Chief Paul Noel.
One of the city’s most recent crime victims and his wife say they’re sharing their story because they want to warn others in New Orleans.
“I just want to say please be safe everybody out there, don’t sit in your car, as soon as you pull up, look around, have your key and get in your house, it’s a shame it’s come to that at 10 o’clock in the morning,” they said.
The NOPD says the victim’s car in that armed robbery has not been located yet. And, no arrests have been made.
