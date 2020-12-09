Shelby: Sunny Skies Continue

Another nice day is on tap with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will continue to creep up with highs reaching near 70 this afternoon. Thursday looks similar- a cool start, then highs climbing into the low 70s.
Clouds will build on Friday, then rain chances return Saturday as a cold front approaches. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.
Colder air will move in Sunday, but there is some uncertainty in when the rain will move out. Some showers may linger into Sunday with otherwise cloudy skies and chilly conditions.
Early next week looks drier and sunnier but cold mornings are expected with frosty to light freeze conditions possible north and west of the Lake by Tuesday morning.
