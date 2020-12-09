Taysom Hill ‘happy’ with 3-0 record as QB1 for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees was absent from practice on Wednesday, so it appears Taysom Hill is primed for another start on Sunday. Sooner or later Hill will relinquish the QB spot back to Brees, but he’s content with what he’s done at the position in Drew’s absence.
“Yeah look, it is what it is. Tape doesn’t lie. I felt like overall I was happy with what we did. At the end of the day the statistic you care about is wins and losses, we won three games. Overall I was really happy about that. I feel like a quarterback, early in his career, and early in my career starting, managing all of that I’m happy with. Knowing that there’s a lot of places I could get better, but it’s nice knowing we can win football games, and still feeling like you can get better,” said Taysom Hill.
Jalen Hurts will get his first NFL start at QB against the Saints on Sunday. Hill acknowledges their games are quite similar.
“Watched Jalen play in college. I was really impressed with what he was able to accomplish at the different places that he played at. He’s a proven winner, and he showed that at the college level. He’s athletic, I know he’s strong. So I think there are some parallels certainly from my game to his,” said Hill.
The Saints can clinch the NFC South on Sunday with a win over the Eagles, a Bucs loss, or if the Saints and Bucs both tie.
