‘Those who don’t see it have a privilege’, the reality if the rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today, Louisiana reported more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
With COVID-19 positivity rates rapidly climbing into double digits across the area, the strain is being felt. Over 1,500 hundred COVID-19 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized right now. 177 are on ventilators.
While numbers sometimes are easy to gloss over, the stories of what’s happening to real people are harder to ignore as the situation continues to worsen.
“I think the worst part about it is not knowing that the last time you saw them was the last time you saw them,” local attorney Brian McMillan said.
McMillan lost three family members in three weeks, starting with his Aunt Jaquelyn, his father’s sister.
“He goes and checks on her, and she was lying on the ground, the floor of her house,” McMillan said.
A few days after her sister and best friend died, McMillan’s Aunt Laurene started getting sick.
“We’re thinking, initially, that it was because she was grieving,” McMillan said.
However, it turned out to be COVID, and a week after that, McMillan’s father Allen also caught the virus.
“My Aunt was put on a ventilator and she passed away April 1,” McMillan said. “Eventually, my dad got put on the ventilator and he passed away April 13.”
Right now, 71-percent of Metro area hospital beds are in use
“Although we know more, we’re tired, we’re ill, we’re still trying to keep our kids in school, we’re still trying to work and have income,” Leanne Fowler said.
A nurse practitioner of 20 years and educator, Fowler says the biggest issue right now is dealing with a shrinking staff.
“Your patient assignments go up, you’d have less time to spend with patients,” Fowler said.
Fowler says health care workers are having to stay home after getting exposed or infected outside of the hospitals in their communities.
“I feel both sorry for the person who cannot understand the significance of the interaction and how it impacts each and every one of us, but it’s also infuriating,” Fowler said. “I have children. I have a mother, an older, mother.”
Fowler says this rapid spread puts so much on their shoulders in a job that’s already so stressful.
“We have family members who cannot see their loved one, we have children who cannot see their parents or vice versa,” Fowler said. “The stress is very hard.”
Something McMillan knows all about.
After losing friends to the virus and watching others struggle, he’s not going to take any risks. He has to care for his mother.
“I’m speaking to people on social media that I know a lot of people that are going through this and it doesn’t affect what they do,” McMillan said.
McMillan says he doesn’t want things to get worse with the vaccine giving people a false sense of security.
Fowler wants people to understand the direct link your behavior has with how hospitals will be able to care for you.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.