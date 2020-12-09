Two injured in a shooting in the Treme neighborhood

By Fox8live.com Staff | December 9, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured in a shooting at the intersection of North Galvez and St. Louis Street.

The incident was reported at around 6:39 p.m. and one person, who received multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to a local hospital at around that time.

A second person arrived at a local hospital via private transportation. However, the state of their injured is not available at this time.

The shooting was confirmed at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

