Two injured in a shooting in the Treme neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured in a shooting at the intersection of North Galvez and St. Louis Street.
The incident was reported at around 6:39 p.m. and one person, who received multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to a local hospital at around that time.
A second person arrived at a local hospital via private transportation. However, the state of their injured is not available at this time.
The shooting was confirmed at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
