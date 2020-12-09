Two killed, 3 wounded in Lacombe home invasion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide in Lacombe in which two of four of the armed intruders were killed. The homeowner’s four-year-old daughter was also struck by a bullet in the crossfire.
It is a tight-knit community here on Palmer Drive where everyone is either related or has known each other for years and many are stunned by what happened here on Tuesday.
Police say four armed intruders entered the home at the end of Palmer Drive at around 10 a.m. and all four wound up being shot by the homeowner leaving two of them are dead.
The St. Tammany Coroner’soffice has identified the deceased as 25-year-old Renard Causey Jr. and 21-year-old Justin Hill, of Hammond. The homeowner’s four-year-old daughter was also apparently struck in the crossfire.
A relative tells us that the homeowner may have been pistol-whipped before he fired at the intruders. Neighbors say they waited 24 hours to learn about the shooting.
“It was late morning and we heard patrol cars, one after another and detective cars and then there would be ambulances. There were several dozen emergency vehicles involved,” said Shannon Bordelon of Bayou Adventure in Lacombe.
Family members say they are relieved that the four-year-old girl in the home was operated on and is expected to be okay. The St. Tammany sheriff’s office says they didn’t want to put out information sooner, because they say they did not want to impede the investigation, which is ongoing.
The homeowner is also expected to be okay.
