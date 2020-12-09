WATCH: NOPD discusses recent carjackings and homicides;

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is holding a news conference to discuss recent homicide and carjackings.
On Dec. 6, a 60-year-old woman was carjacked at Breaux Mart in the 3200 block of Magazine Street.
She was entering her car when one of two suspects held a gun at her and demanded the vehicle.
In early November, an 84-year-old woman was carjacked in a parking lot off of Crowder Boulevard. Police say the gunman threatened to shoot her and then pushed her to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.
A few hours later, someone carjacked another woman in the 2100 block of Florida Avenue.
In a recent Metropolitan Crime Commission report, 911 calls for service involving carjackings increased this year 126 percent.
The NOPD said on Homicide Nov. 13 that arrests are up by over 34 percent, carjacking arrests are up by 61 percent and shooting arrests are up by just over 3 percent.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.