Delivery driver held at gunpoint in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A delivery driver was held at gunpoint by a masked suspect in Denham Springs on Magnolia Beach Road Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy McDavis, attempted to flee in a black sedan and refused to stop. McDavis increased speed on LA Hwy 16 near Denham Springs’ Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4H Club Road before crashing on LA Hwy 1032.
McDavis was taken into custody after the crash. He is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Sheriff says, “Following the crash, numerous packages with shipping labels were located in & around the crash site along with a gun, mask & drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim & demanded packages be taken from the delivery truck and placed into the suspect vehicle.”
