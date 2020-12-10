JPSO: Two dead, two injured in Metairie shooting

Metairie, La. (WVUE) - Two men are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the 3900 block of Division Street in the parking lot in an apartment complex in Metairie.
One of the men who were fatally shot died at the hospital and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.
About 20 minutes after the initial shooting report, a woman reported that she had been involved in a shooting in that area. When police arrived, she had multiple bullet holes in her vehicle. She was then taken to the hospital.
Another person was transported to a local hospital from gunshot wounds.
According to JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde, surveillance video has been attained for the investigation of the shooting.
Updates will be provided here.
