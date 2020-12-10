Kenner Police arrest two suspects in shooting death of gas station clerk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting death of a gas station clerk in November.
Police arrested 28-year-old Lamonte Loggins and 29-year-old Eric Rodgers in the armed robbery and murder of Ab El Ghader Sylla on November 30.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Loggins in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday evening without incident. Rodgers was later arrested in Memphis also on Wednesday evening.
Kenner Police say Loggins was developed as a suspect after DNA evidence left at the scene matched Loggins.
Loggins has been booked with first degree murder, armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Rodgers has been booked with second degree murder and armed robbery.
The case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information that would help investigators, they are asked to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.