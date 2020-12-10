Mount Carmel grad on the verge of winning worldwide baking competition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mount Carmel and LSU grad is within reach of beating out some 20,000 other people to be declared the greatest baker. Baleigh Callaghan credits the power of social media and a creative mind, for helping her get this far.
Baleigh Callaghan makes baking look easy. She’s had a love for coming up with sugary treats, pretty much her whole life and now, she’s on the verge of being declared the world’s greatest baker in an online competition hosted by the website, Greatestbaker.com.
“It’s crazy to think that I’m still in it, like every week that I go through the rounds, I’m like what is happening? This is insane that I’m still in this competition,” Callaghan said. Her hobby as a child continued throughout her years studying at Mount Carmel, and then LSU. The 24-year-old now works at Disney World in Orlando and decided to enter the contest on a whim, back in October.
She explains, “So it was actually a sponsored post on my Facebook feed that popped up and I just saw it and was like, why not? I’ll just enter and see what happens.” 20,000 people from all over the world, also signed up for the competition. Every week, the public votes on their favorite creations based on the pictures and videos provided by the contestants. Callaghan survived round after round of elimination and now, she’s in the top four.
“I’m so nervous about what’s about to happen,” she admitted. Callaghan credits the power of social media with helping to propel her this far, her Tik Tok videos have gone viral.
“I’ve had comments on some of my videos like, voted for you from London, voted for you from Brazil, it’s crazy, it’s like all over the world,” Callaghan explained. Even if she doesn’t come away with the big win, which carries with it a spread in “Bake from Scratch” magazine and $10,000, Callaghan says she is so happy to have put a smile on people’s faces with her creations.
She says, “It’s really funny like kids commenting saying I look up to you, I’m only 12 but I want to be a baker when I grow up, you inspire me.” And it’s given her a new direction in life. She plans to move back to New Orleans in the coming months and predicts she’ll be baking up a future filled with sweets.
The competition ends Thursday night at 10 p.m. Callaghan says she should know by Friday morning if she’ll be crowned the greatest baker. If you’d like to vote, visit greatestbaker.com
