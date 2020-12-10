NOLA Health Director to give update on city’s COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday, New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno is expected to give an update on the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
More restrictions and layoffs are also being considered as New Orleans continues to deal with a budget shortage due to the pandemic.
Orleans Parish currently has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.2 percent which ranks as the lowest in the state. But, when you factor in that New Orleans was lower than one percent in October, officials are warning residents to take all the precautions seriously.
Officials say it is a crucial time to wear masks and stay socially distanced as the surge from Thanksgiving is now at its peak and Christmas and New Years are around the corner.
The CDC is urging Americans to wear masks anywhere that isn’t your home and also not to travel and avoid family gatherings for the holidays.
In New Orleans, the city was already dealing with a $100 million budget shortfall attributed to the pandemic and was looking at layoffs after Saturday’s defeat of three millages but those are also yet to be determined.
This all comes as the city is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since April and nearly 71 percent of local hospital beds are in use.
Even though the COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction, no firm decisions have been made about whether or not tougher restrictions will be imposed.
“I don’t know that it’s a forgone conclusion at this point, but I would say that the data that we see is concerning. And I would leave that to Dr. Avegno to make that call and to the mayor of course,” says New Orleans Director of Communications Beau Tidwell.
“We’re in Winter, which is usually a busy time for our hospitals and we’re already behind. So, while we are still at capacity, it’s getting less and less,” says Dr. Avegno. “Really double down on what we should be doing which is wearing masks everywhere that is not your home.”
Dr. Avegno is expected to give an update on the rising cases at 10 a.m.
There are several free COVID-19 testing sites around the city, including the Alario Center, UNO and the Mahalia Jackson Theater which is open seven days a week starting at 8 a.m.
For a complete list of testing locations, visit https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/testing/.
