NOPD arrest suspect in connection to homicide of 20-year-old pregnant woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 20-year-old Tyriq Lewis was arrested in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Ronesha Brown, who was a pregnant, on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Oct. 23 in the 4700 block of Francis Drive.
Lewis admitted to firing the weapon in the air in front of his residence while he was sitting in his car when Brown was killed.
He is being charged with manslaughter, third-degree feticide and illegal use of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300.
