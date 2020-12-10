Rain expected this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another really mild day is expected on Friday with highs well into the 70s. Clouds will be on the increase a cold front moves in on Saturday. A line of showers and a few storms are possible early Saturday before drying out again Saturday afternoon. There will not be much cool air with this front.
A stronger storm system is expected on Sunday with rain breaking out across the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be mild. Colder air finally arrives for early next week. Highs will drop into the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.