Shelby: Foggy as we finish out the week

After a foggy start for many in the area, sunshine will return and temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s allowing for more fog to develop.
Friday will feature more cloud cover and mild temperatures with highs again in the mid 70s. A cold front will spark up scattered showers and a few storms on Saturday. Behind the front, Sunday will be cooler with highs only in the low 60s.
The cool down doesn’t stop there! Another piece of energy will bring additional cooling into the start of next week. Monday may see highs struggling to get out of the 40s!
