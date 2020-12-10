STPSO: Arrest warrants issued for two suspect accused in Lacombe home invasion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish deputies issued arrest warrants for two suspects accused in a fatal Lacombe home invasion. Deputies say that Renard Causey Sr. and Jason Leblanc will both face two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion charges.
Both men will be booked after they are released from the hospital.
Deputies say Causey and Leblanc were two of four men who broke into a Lacombe home on Tuesday.
The owner and the men got into a shootout. Two of the suspects were killed, and the homeowner’s four-year-old daughter was injured.
Deputies say the homeowner will not face charges.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.