“This is the tip of the iceberg,” says Terrebonne Sheriff following 8 arrests of ‘Bag Chasin’ Babies’ gang members

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announces the arrests of eight people connected to what he calls a gang.
In a press briefing, the sheriff sends a warning to would-be criminals, “if you’re going to start committing crimes out here, we ain’t tolerating it.”
The age of the eight ranges from 17 to 22.
“These guys are not new to the game, they’re young but they’re not new,” Soignet said.
The arrests come after a months-long investigation with Houma Police and the state police. The investigation called, “Operation Silent Night” started after a July shooting, killing one, at the Sonic on West Main Street in Houma.
During the shooting, investigators say they got reports of shooting from multiple people on the afternoon of July, 19th. Detectives say 21-year-old Mcgarrete Jackson died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
“A few weeks ago, there was a shooting in front of St. Charles and Main where another innocent vehicle was struck, and it was some of the same gang members of hybrid gang members that were involved,” Soignet said.
The sheriff says the gang is known as “Bag Chasin’ Babies.” At the press conference, on a board, there are pictures of several young men wearing t-shirts and sweatshirts with the name.
“We’re going to be on them,” Soignet said. “We’re not going to let up. Matter of fact, this is the tip of the iceberg.”
He says he fears the young people in Terrebonne Parish may fall trap to these members.
“They’re bringing younger generations in. I’m here for those guys don’t get involved with this,” Soignet said. “There’s more to life than what’s going on here. These are young men, they’re somebody’s children. There are other children out there that’s going to get involved in this.”
Soignet and Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman believe they have captured the leaders of the group.
The sheriff says there are active warrants to four people: Travis Mart Jr., 21-year-old, Raymond Celestine, 19-year-old, Daquan Sylvester, 19-year-old, and Chad Alex, 20-year-old.
