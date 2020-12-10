Zack: Nice end to the week ahead of weekend rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All good things must come to an end and this stretch of sunshine and December pleasantry is nearing its end.
Now today remains all about those sunny skies and good feeling air. Highs will warm nicely into the mid 70s but the lower humidity will hang around through the day today. This will make for one last fabulous day to enjoy the outdoors before an unsettled weather pattern takes hold.
As we round out the week on Friday, a bit more moisture will move into the area. This will lead to another round of morning fog with overnight lows not as chilly as they have been. Most spots start the day in the 50s with a few 40s north of the lake. Clouds will be on the increase to end the week as highs once again make it to the 70s. Rain chances stay away on Friday but the same can’t be said for this weekend.
Our next front looks to arrive for the first half of Saturday. This will bring our next sizable chance for rain with maybe a thunderstorm or two possible. Overall the timing of this front seems to be before noon on Saturday so maybe we can salvage the second half of the day in weather. Unfortunately this front won’t be strong enough to push well into the Gulf so it will act as a focal point for more rain to develop on Sunday. If the timing works out right, we may see rain early Saturday and more so later Sunday but best bet for now is to plan on rain impacting your weekend plans.
This next front won’t bring much in the way of cooler weather until early next week so highs this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s. By early next week we may fall back into the 50s for highs.
