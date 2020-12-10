Zack: Nice end to the week ahead of weekend rain chances

Our next front looks to arrive for the first half of Saturday. This will bring our next sizable chance for rain with maybe a thunderstorm or two possible. Overall the timing of this front seems to be before noon on Saturday so maybe we can salvage the second half of the day in weather. Unfortunately this front won’t be strong enough to push well into the Gulf so it will act as a focal point for more rain to develop on Sunday. If the timing works out right, we may see rain early Saturday and more so later Sunday but best bet for now is to plan on rain impacting your weekend plans.