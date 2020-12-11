Car theft victim gives warnings as crime increases around the city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we’ve seen a rise in carjackings, residents also need to be vigilant when it comes to leaving your car on the street.
It only takes a split second for would-be thieves to spot an opportunity and get away with your car.
Even if you have a keyless starter and remote fob, you have to be mindful it doesn’t always lock behind you, especially if your car is running.
“I heard the knock on the door and I went in to go grab my food and I found the driver on the phone repeating my address out loud and I’m like, oh, this doesn’t seem right,” said Chad Carson.
When Carson ordered barbecue, he never expected he would have to help his delivery driver figure out how to get home.
“He stopped the car, walked I don’t know, maybe 30 feet to my front door and while he was on my porch when the kids jumped in the car and took off,” Carson said.
Carson says the delivery driver told him he saw what seemed like three kids walking down Franklin near Prentiss which is not out of the ordinary in a busy area.
The driver had a keyless starter, so the fob was in his pocket.
“The thief will be able to drive the car away but as soon as they turn it off, it’s immobilized. So one, one ride, out of stealing a car,” Carson said.
NOPD says even if you have a car like this, never leave it running and always make sure it’s locked.
“I had the keys in my pocket and I was 15, 20-feet away from it,” Elizabeth Charvat said. “It wasn’t like I parked it somewhere and walked blocks, it was literally parked on the side of the house and I walked to the back door of that same house.”
It was the same case for Charvat, a realtor and property manager, who was dropping something off at a tenant’s house on the corner of Louisa and Marais.
She bought her new Honda specifically for the automatic locking feature. She’s had things stolen in the past. But she learned the hard way that it doesn’t lock when the car’s running.
“My computer was in the car and my entire job is based on using a computer and it’s the only computer I have,” Charvat said. “My wallet was in the car with all of my credit cards, so it was like canceling all of those things and I have a full-time job, like, this has been a job on top of my full-time job.”
Charvat has been driving around combing the streets, hoping she spots her blue-gray-colored, 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback.
NOPD says you should always keep a record of your license plate, VIN and registration to make tracking it down easier.
“License plate EE21034, which I didn’t know when my car was stolen, but I know it really well now,” Charvat joked.
Charvat said an officer told her they’re seeing an average of 250 car thefts a month.
NOPD says both cases are still under investigation. They also want you to make sure you park in well-lit areas, with all valuables hidden, no spare keys inside and report any suspicious activity you see to police.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.