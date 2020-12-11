Frontline workers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Medical professionals are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.
For some frontline workers, they say the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel in ending the pandemic.
Ecoee Rooney, a nurse of 21 years, and president of the Louisiana State Nurses Association said it’s been a tough year for nurses on the frontline.
“In the beginning, we knew nothing about this virus,” Rooney said. “I know that a lot of our intensive care nurses are having a really hard time; they’re struggling. They’re seeing more death than they normally see.”
Rooney said the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could not have come soon enough.
“I have to say, this is nothing but exciting,” she said. “I think that as we look at the cases as they’re going up and really being able to see a potential end to this pandemic, it is very exciting.”
Rooney said she’s planning to get the vaccine, hopefully at some point next week. Just like Dr. Jeffrey Elder at LCMC Health.
“I’m excited that it’s here. I’m ready to receive the vaccine,” he said.
Dr. Elder said he feels safe receiving the vaccine because he trusts the science behind it. With the arrival of the vaccine, he said among his colleagues there has been both excitement and skepticism.
“We put out some early information to our team and overall the response was positive. They’re ready for the vaccine. So we’re out there and some people have questions. And I think they have legitimate questions.”
Both Elder and Rooney aren’t concerned with the side effects. They’re expecting them. Anything from a fever or soreness-- common side effects that come with getting vaccinated.
“I think I look forward to feeling those side effects because I’ll know it’s working. I’ll know that my body is working hard to build immunity,” Rooney said.
And the vaccine being just one more added layer of protection for healthcare workers as they continue to fight on the frontlines.
“I think this is going to be a safe vaccine that will help us move toward ending this pandemic,” Elder said.
Once the FDA authorizes the vaccine for emergency use, more information will be released on which groups can and cannot be vaccinated, like younger individuals or pregnant women.
