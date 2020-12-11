HPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting of 22-year-old Raceland man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Houma Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Lajohn Thomas Jr. on Friday evening.
HPD responded to the shooting report at around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 10 and discovered the body of 22-year-old Kaydiuan Thompkins, of Raceland, with multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Barataria Avenue. He was then transferred to the hospital, where he later died.
HPD worked with Thibodeaux Police Department to identify Thomas and issue a warrant for his arrest.
On Dec. 11 at around 1:30 p.m., Thomas surrendered himself to investigators of the Houma Police Department. He was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex without incident, where he remains held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Updates will be provided here. This is an ongoing investigation.
