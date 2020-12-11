Jefferson Parish business leaders push local shopping, fearful of more COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gearing up for the holiday season, Jefferson Parish business leaders say they’re in a better place than they thought they’d be considering the surge in new COVID-19 cases.
While they’re still pushing folks to shop local, there’s still a concern for more restrictions in the future.
With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, shoppers are leaving their homes to finish their lists.
“I’m almost done, I have a few more gifts to buy. Just left the mall and it’s not too terrible over there, so I think I have two or three more gifts and I’m all done,” Sherry Liljeberg said.
Liljeberg says she did what shopping she could online, the rest she’s trying to spend to help local businesses.
“Just supporting the small businesses that have been closed for so long,” she said.
That’s exactly the message business leaders are pushing, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Jefferson Parish, they’re fearful of added restrictions. “We need to have as many people working as possible,” Murphy said.
Chamber leader Todd Murphy says overall, the parish is only a small percentage behind last year’s spending, which is good news for local tax dollars as well.
“If you look at our sales tax collection we’re only off half of a percent through October comparing last year to this year, so basically we’ve collected the latter same amount this year as we did last year. This is the time Christmas is a very joyous season it’s also the season where a lot of revenue is generated and that revenue employees people,” Todd Murphy said.
The Jefferson Parish dashboard shows both hospital beds and ICU space are filling up. Though not in the red, it is the same with patients on available ventilators. But Murphy’s fearful with more restrictions, it will derail the progress he’s seen.
“I will tell you everything is dependent upon not going backward in terms of restrictions, we’ve got to continue to move forward to balance public health and health of the economy we don’t have one without the other,” Murphy said.
In speaking with a parish spokesperson, they say the parish is keeping a keen eye on the COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations. But in terms of adding new restrictions, they said it’s hard to say.
In the past, Jefferson Parish has followed the recommendation from the state. Not wanting to go back, shoppers say they’ll do their part to help others stay healthy too.
“I kind of wear my mask and be careful, hand sanitizer which I kind of did before all this happened,” Liljeberg said.
Murphy says while food and drug and car sales in the parish are up, hotel-motel dollars are down significantly.
