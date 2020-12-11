Man arrested in fatal hit and run of bicyclist in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPITST PARISH (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on LA 54 near Garyville Northern Street.
According to investigators, 54-year-old James Wilson was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 southbound on LA 54 when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway and struck a bicycle traveling on the shoulder.
The bicyclist, 63-year-old Kim Burton Fredericks, was ejected from the bike. Fredericks was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
State Troopers were quickly able to identify and locate Wilson at a nearby home where he was arrested.
Wilson was transported to the St. John Parish Correctional Facility where he has been booked with felony hit and run, negligent homicide, reckless operation or a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no insurance, outstanding warrant and possession of fictitious or cancelled plates.
The crash remains under investigation.
