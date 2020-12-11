Mayor Cantrell urges “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” organizers to remove Lauren Daigle from lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell says she doesn’t want singer Lauren Daigle to perform during the annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” event in New Orleans.
She says she’s still upset that Daigle, a Louisiana native, took part in an unpermitted worship rally in Jackson Square last month.
Most people at the event were not wearing masks.
Cantrell says Daigle and the event organizers violated public health guidelines and put lives at risk amid the pandemic.
In a letter to the organizers of the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration, Cantrell said:
“Ms. Daigle cannot and should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight. She harmed our people; she risked the lives of our residents and she strained our first responders in a way that is unconscionable in the midst of a public health crisis.”
Cantrell is asking organizers to select a different performer for the New Year’s Eve event.
We are going to celebrate the incoming of 2021 and it will be with local talent that we all love and when you see they are truly a reflection of the city of New Orleans and our spirit.
Cantrell says she met with Daigle today about her concerns.
Fox 8 also reached out to Daigle and the organizers of the event for a response, but we have not heard back.
