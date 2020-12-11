Neighbors seek answers after fatal quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office identifies one of two men killed in Thursday night’s fatal quadruple shooting as 22-year-old Melvin Francis of New Orleans.
Friday, neighbors want answers following the shooting.
Daniel Tsang lives directly across the street from the shooting, “I was in my kitchen and I heard these pop, pops, it definitely sounded like gunshots,” Tsang said.
His neighbor Rosaline Bossier hoped those pops were firecrackers, “but then we know it wasn’t.”
Jefferson Parish deputies say four people were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Division Street just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. Investigators say one person died at the scene and another at the hospital.
20 minutes after deputies arrived at the scene, JPSO said they got another call from a woman two miles away by a bullet ridden car claiming she had been injured in the shooting. Then, a fourth person showed up at East Jefferson Hospital.
“It’s definitely a time when people are coming home, more people are in this area,” Tsang said.
“I did not open my door,” Bossier said. “I was afraid.”
Alone in her apartment, Bossier says she made sure the backdoor was locked by securing it with a chair, “underneath the handle,” she said. “Because I was afraid.”
The same questions she and Tsang have are one’s detectives are trying to get answers.
“At this time, we don’t know whether the people involved are suspects or victims,” Rivarde said. “We’re still working to figure out what everybody’s roles in the incidents were.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.