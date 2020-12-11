Newman on the brink of history

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies are one step closer to a state championship berth after disposing of Catholic-New Iberia in the state quarterfinals. The victory was also significant for quarterback Arch Manning, it was his first postseason triumph.
“I’m really excited. Lat year we got eliminated in our first playoff game. This year we got our first win under our belt. I think we’re ready for our first semifinals game,” said sophomore Arch Manning.
“I’m thrilled, and one of the biggest reasons why is having gone through everything. we have to get here. This is a season like no other. The teams left in it can tell you they’re exhausted on one end, and it’s a miracle we’re still playing at this point. Going back to the Zoom calls with these kids starting in March. We just took each day for each day. I think that was important. I talked to Mark Bonis (Brother Martin head football coach), ‘Can you believe we’re here?’ It’s almost to the point, we have a great opponent, state semi-finals at home, can’t ask for more. The fact that we’re playing it is just unbelievable,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
Next up, three-time defending state champ Lafayette Christian Academy. They feature one of the best players in the country, LSU commit Sage Ryan.
“Yeah they’re going to push us, and you’re going to have to compete, that’s the thing. They’re very unique because they’re not just fast. They’re really big up front, they play the run well, they run to the football. Their secondary is outstanding. Their strength is to really put pressure on you. Not just the defensive line, the linebackers, outside lineabckers. Certainly one of the best defenses in the state. I think we’re very fortunate that we played St. Charles Catholic. We got to see some of those really good, fantanstic defenses, what works, what doesn’t,” said Stewart.
Friday night will be Newman’s eighth appearance in the state semi-finals. The Greenies have yet to make a state championship game in football.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.