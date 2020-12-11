Newman on the brink of history

“I’m thrilled, and one of the biggest reasons why is having gone through everything. we have to get here. This is a season like no other. The teams left in it can tell you they’re exhausted on one end, and it’s a miracle we’re still playing at this point. Going back to the Zoom calls with these kids starting in March. We just took each day for each day. I think that was important. I talked to Mark Bonis (Brother Martin head football coach), ‘Can you believe we’re here?’ It’s almost to the point, we have a great opponent, state semi-finals at home, can’t ask for more. The fact that we’re playing it is just unbelievable,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.