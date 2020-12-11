NOPD arrests suspects in connection to bomb threat incident and person barricaded inside home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested two individuals connected to separate incidents that occurred in the French Quarter on Friday.
42-year-old Steve Nguyen was arrested on a charge of fake explosive device, according to a release sent by NOPD. This incident occurred at the intersection of St. Ann and Decatur Street.
Ferguson says around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious package near the intersection of St. Ann Street and Decatur Street. When they arrived at the scene they found a box sitting on the sidewalk. Ngyuen told officers that the box was a bomb and that it belonged to him.
He was arrested while the NOPD Bomb Squad worked to secure the scene.
The scene was cleared just before Noon Friday.
37-year-old Eddy Roche was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with firearm.
This incident occurred at around 8:34 a.m. in the 500 block of Dauphine Street after a person believed to be contracted to work on the home encountered someone inside of the home. The suspect inside aimed the gun at the person and shot at them. The victim managed to retreat and call the police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who ditched his weapon and fled back inside of the home where he barricaded himself.
It is believed that the two scenes are not related.
