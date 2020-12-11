NOPD responding to possible bomb threat and person barricaded inside home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are responding to possible bomb threat in the French Quarter.
The incident is being investigated near the intersection of St. Ann Street and Decatur Street.
Decatur St. is currently closed between Wilkerson Street to Dumaine Street and they ask that residents avoid the area.
Officers are also working an unrelated incident in the 500 block of Dauphine Street.
Details on the incident is limited at this time, but police say a person is currently barricaded inside of a home.
