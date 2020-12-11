NOPD seeking homicide suspect in connection to fatal shooting near St. Claude Avenue

At 9:37 p.m., the pictured unknown subject is believed to have approached the victim on foot at the corner of Independence Street and St. Claude Avenue before shooting them and fleeing (Source: NOPD)
By Fox8live.com Staff | December 11, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred on Oct. 7.

The incident occurred at around 9:37 p.m. that night at the intersection of Independence Street and St. Claude Avenue when the suspect allegedly approached the victim and shot at them before fleeing.

He was wearing a yellow long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and black and yellow Jordan 12 shoes. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

