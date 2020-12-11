Off and on rain this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two different systems will bring rain chances this weekend. The first one will mean rain early Saturday morning but most of the day should be dry especially by midday on if not sooner. The second system will cause rain to break out Sunday afternoon with a few storms possible Sunday night. It will stay mild this weekend with highs mostly in the 70s.
A strong cold front arrives by Monday morning and that will send temperatures below normal for all of next week. Highs will be in the 50s. There will also be a lot of clouds around for the beginning of the week. More sun is likely by late next week and there could be a couple light freezes away from the lake.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.