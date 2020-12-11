Officials test mass vaccine distribution with free flu shot event

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday, city and state officials will offer free flu vaccines to New Orleans residents.
The walk-up event will also be used as a test run on how to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to the public when the time comes.
The event will be free to the public and is obviously important as health experts have warned all year that flu season could be an even bigger problem this year in addition to the current pandemic.
But the Louisiana Department of Health, the New Orleans Health Department and the city’s Department of Homeland Security also want to test plans for large-scale COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Officials say when the vaccine is ready for the general public in the Spring or Summer of next year, they want to be ready to facilitate the need on a large scale. The event will be a way to practice for when that day comes and also give out flu vaccines.
New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says that because many residents have already been social distancing and wearing masks, flu cases are actually low this season. But she says it’s still important to get your flu shot so we don’t compound the problem of COVID-19.
“Right now our flu activity statewide is very low. This time last year, you know, it really wasn’t. We actually had a very early season and a pretty significant one.,” says Dr. Avegno. “Again, more reason to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a mask. Not only is it going to prevent the spread of COVID but it’s going to prevent you and your loved ones from getting the flu which can also lead to hospitalizations and deaths.”
The state health department says right now in Louisiana just over one percent of ER visits are because of the flu. At this time last year, that number was around nine percent.
The free walk-up flu shots will be given Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church.
