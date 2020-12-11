SBSO investigating murder-suicide in Violet

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Violet Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Woods Drive just after 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two victims fatally shot inside of a home.
Sheriff James Pohlmann says it is believed that the male suspect shot and killed the female victim before shooting himself.
The incident remains under investigation.
