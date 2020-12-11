SBSO: 2 teens arrested for bringing firearm to St. Bernard middle school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens were arrested in St. Bernard Parish for bringing a firearm to a middle school in St. Bernard Parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.
A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both students, were booked at the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center on Friday with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property.
Deputies responded to the report about a firearm on campus at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau determined the boy brought the black Taurus 38 Special Revolver, which had no ammunition in it, and asked the female to hold the handgun later in the day.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Updates will be provided here.
The investigation is ongoing
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.