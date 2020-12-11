Shelby: Clouds building, mild temperatures continue

Another mild day is expected with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front moving in on Saturday. A line of showers and a few storms are possible early Saturday before drying out again Saturday afternoon. There will not be much of a cool down with this front.
A stronger storm system is expected on Sunday night with a few showers during the afternoon and some storms by the evening. Temperatures will continue to be mild through Sunday, but colder air will finally return for early next week. Highs will drop into the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
