’They’re going to turn this thing around’ - Former LSU center, current Denver Bronco Cushenberry talks Tigers, rookie lessons in NFL & playing against Saints

DENVER (WAFB) - Former Dutchtown Griffin Lloyd Cushenberry was the man who snapped Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow the football as the LSU Tigers marched their way to the 2019 national championship and a perfect 15-0 record.
Now, Cushenberry is starting in the NFL as a rookie, suiting up for the Denver Broncos.
In a recent interview, he talked about LSU’s struggles following up its magical season, the lessons he’s learned during his first season of professional football, and the surreal experience of lining up against the New Orleans Saints.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.