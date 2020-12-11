Zack: Watch for some weekend rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The days of sunny skies and no rain are behind us as this weekend will bring periods of clouds and rain into the forecast.
As we round out the week on this Friday, all will be fine in weather. We will start to see increasing clouds through the day today but we stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with the humidity on the rise making it feel a bit more uncomfortable.
The start of the weekend on Saturday will be a yucky one as a line of showers or a brief heavy downpour move into the area. This line will progress thru during the morning hours and then be done by lunch time. I wouldn’t be surprised to see sun return by Saturday afternoon. If you have late morning or afternoon Saturday plans, the weather should not be an issue as this weak front will be in and out.
Sunday could work out in the opposite direction as the morning into the afternoon hours brings with it quiet weather then the storm chances ramp up by Sunday evening into the overnight. It’s all about timing with the weekend rain chances. The good news for those that like warmer weather, we stay in the 70s through Sunday.
The transition to colder and drier weather arrives on Monday as we dip back into the 50s for highs with the possibility of clouds lingering through the early half of next week. That means we will be in store for some chilly days and cold nights for much of the new work week.
