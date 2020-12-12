Covington woman killed in Friday night car crash

COVINGTON (WVUE) -A car crash killed a Covington woman Friday evening, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on LA 25 north of US 190 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Hannah Claire Aucoin of Covington.
A state police spokesman says Aucoin was on Lake Ramsey Road in a 2016 Ford Focus when she was attempting a left turn onto LA 25 in front of a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Aucoin’s vehicle was impacted on its driver’s door. She was severely injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital where she later died.
The driver of the Tahoe had minor injuries.
Aucoin and the driver of the Tahoe were properly restrained at the time of the crash. It is unknown if impairment was a causal factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation blood samples were taken from both subjects for scientific analysis.
