De La Salle advances to Div. II state title game with victory over E.D. White, 42-2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The De La Salle Cavaliers are headed back to the Division II state championship game after crushing E.D. White, 42-2.
This the third time in four years that DLS will play in the title game.
The Cavaliers will matchup with St. Thomas More out of Lafayette. Last year, the Cougars beat DLS in the championship game.
DLS QB Cole Milford ran for three scores, and threw for another.
