JPSO: Infant’s death ruled a homicide after mother admits to drug use while breastfeeding

MARRERO (WVUE) -A Marrero woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 11) for Second Degree Murder after the death of her infant daughter was ruled a homicide.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Autumn Blansett admitted to drug use while breastfeeding her 3-month old baby.
On Nov. 1, 2020, deputies responded to Blansett’s home in the 5100 block of Eden Roc Drive in Marrero after her 3-month-old daughter was found unresponsive.
The child was pronounced dead on the scene.
JPSO says the initial investigation did not reveal an obvious cause of death, and an autopsy was conducted by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
On Dec. 11, JPSO Homicide detectives were notified that the toxicology report showed that the baby had a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of her death.
The cause of death was listed as methamphetamine intoxication, and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police say Blansett was interviewed and admitted to breast-feeding the victim shortly after using methamphetamine and marijuana. A search warrant was conducted at her residence and small quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana were seized.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.