JPSO: Motorcyclist killed in Metairie after striking a tree

JPSO: Motorcyclist killed in Metairie after striking a tree
. (Source: MGN Image)
By Nicole Mumphrey | December 12, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 6:58 AM

METAIRIE (WVUE) -A Friday night motorcycle crash killed one man, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Citrus Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist exited the roadway, struck a tree, and was ejected from the bike. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown if speed or intoxication was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be released when it is available.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.