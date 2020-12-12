JPSO: Motorcyclist killed in Metairie after striking a tree

METAIRIE (WVUE) -A Friday night motorcycle crash killed one man, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Citrus Avenue.
Police say the motorcyclist exited the roadway, struck a tree, and was ejected from the bike. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
It is unknown if speed or intoxication was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Additional information will be released when it is available.
