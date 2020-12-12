LCA ends Newman’s season in the state semi-finals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman’s 2020 undefeated season ended at the hands of the three-time defending state champs, Lafayette Christian Academy. The Greenies fell at home to the Knights, 21-7.
LCA will play St. Charles Catholic for the Div. 3 state crown. The Greenies season ended with a 9-1 record.
Turnovers plagued the Greenies on this night, with three giveaways. The LCA defense forced two fumbles, and an Arch Manning interception.
