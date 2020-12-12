LSU upsets No. 6 Florida, 37-34

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers traveled to Gainesville, Fla. to take on The No. 6 Gators in “The Swamp” on Saturday, Dec. 12, and left with the upset win.
The Tigers (4-5) gutted out a 37-34 stunning victory over the Gators (8-2).
Full recap coming.
____________________
The only shoe y'all should be talking about tonight 🙃 pic.twitter.com/l42B6546hq— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
CADE YORK FROM 57 YARDS FOR THE LSU LEAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/5DMwrExZiI— ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020
57-YARD FIELD GOAL IN AN APOCALYPTIC FOG! #LSU leads 37-34 with :23 left. pic.twitter.com/ROFQSYjnUu— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
No. 6 Florida 34, #LSU 34 with 2:51 left in the game.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
The Gators will not cover.
This may be the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen in a critical situation.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 13, 2020
Tossing this cleat won this game for LSU
pic.twitter.com/QU3XmfLqEE
What’s going on down there? #LSU pic.twitter.com/odCr4aFJqD— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Johnson to Bradford— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hVuME011SA
#LSU Max Johnson - 17-29-0, 198 yards and 3 touchdowns, 16 carries, 43 yards.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Kayshon Boutte - 5 catches, 108 yards
Chris Curry - 9 carries, 45 yards
Tre Bradford celebrates TD in the fog. #LSU pic.twitter.com/cDIGj7BXoG— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
End 3rd - No. 6 Florida 31, #LSU 27— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Even with Tigers behind, nobody really saw this coming. #LSU has fought hard and given all they have so far.
One Quarter Left in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/PPplBU952H— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
#LSU defense stops the bleeding for the moment, forces punt.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
The Florida offense is now motoring.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
No. 6 Gators take 31-27 lead over #LSU with 3:11 (down down) left in the 3rd quarter. https://t.co/HT19UwVdxh
I think this is the loudest crowd #LSU has played in front of this season. These 17,000 are making some noise.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Kyle Trask leaps into the air, breaks the plane and scores the Florida touchdown from short range. #LSU now leads No. 6 Florida 27-24 with 6:52 left in 3rd quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Well, that was a huge holding penalty. From 4th and goal at the 1, to 3rd and goal at the 12. #LSU Cade York hammers 30-yard field goal and the Tigers lead No. 6 Florida 27-17. @WAFB9Sports— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Strong First Half from the Freshman 💪 pic.twitter.com/ocZ71B1ejB— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
#LSU first half notables:— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Max Johnson - 12-19-0, 122 yards and 2 TDs, 9 carries, 35 yards
Kayshon Boutte - 4 catches, 67 yards, TD
Kyle Trask has been intercepted twice + fumbled late in first half, in his own territory, which led to Tiger FG at the gun
Kyle Pitts out for FLA
York Drills the FG— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
Tigers lead at the half! pic.twitter.com/bj4fdk1zkk
Cade York drills 39-yard field goal at the gun. #LSU leads No. 6 Florida 24-17 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/UsnIR7oykw— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
It’s a 21-17 LSU lead! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/VWfPSLhrQ1— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
Johnson to Boutte for the SCORE
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/uN6qKIPCtl
Johnson goes into shot gun with 5-wide on 3rd and 1, then goes under center and sneaks it nicely for first.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Johnson then fires a 34-yard touchdown pass to Boutte, as Florida busts a coverage. #LSU, a 24-point underdog, leads at No. 6 Florida 21-17 with :33 left until half.
McGlothern can't get turned around in time and Trask fires 19-yard touchdown pass to Copeland, as No. 6 Florida takes 17-14 lead over #LSU with 2:25 left until half.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
#LSU Max Johnson and the Tigers haven’t been able to move the football after 75-yard touchdown drive. Florida seems to be sitting on the short routes. pic.twitter.com/ZOGpvrBR3Q— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
A week after surrendering 469 yards and 45 points in the first half to Alabama, an even further depleted #LSU defense is hustling and hanging around in Gainesville.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
The Tigers lead No. 6 Florida 14-10 with 6:25 left in the first half.
Florida's Kyle Trask entered tonight's game with just three interceptions in 322 attempts this season.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
He's been picked twice tonight by #LSU, who ranks dead last in the SEC in pass defense.
Ball Don't Lie... INT— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/cayP4embaN
In a season in which nothing for #LSU has gone right, Tigers getting some football god help tonight.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Trask has been intercepted for the second time tonight, this time on an amazing tip drill by Jay Ward. It's being reviewed. #LSU— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
The young #LSU talent is beginning to flourish tonight. Uhigh's Jaquelin Roy with a sack.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Boy Bye✌️@eliasricks with the PICK SIX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/A5G1EEO7it
Eli Ricks with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown to give #LSU a 14-7 lead over No. 6 Florida in The Swamp. Ricks stops at the 1-yard line before scoring and taunts Trask.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Strong Start for the Tigers After 1 pic.twitter.com/IIQFCK9Fwl— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
End 1Q - #LSU 7, Florida 7— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Tigers are playing hard so far. #LSU makes goal line stand on 4th and 1, while Max Johnson directs 11-play, 75 yard drive and tosses 5-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins.
We’ve got a tie game in Gainesville! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/EQ3aWMpRBI— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
Johnson to Jenkins— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
We've got a tie ball game.
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/EuNykUvqVG
Max Johnson floats 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins and #LSU ties No. 6 Florida 7-7 with 4:21 left in 1st quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
That was an 11-play, 75-yard drive by the Tigers. Johnson - 5-7-0, 33 yards, TD, 4 carries, 23 yards so far. https://t.co/fhV77lzwnh
Kyle Trask surges into the end zone on 3rd and goal at the 1. Florida leads #LSU 7-0 with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Derek Stingley Jr. is on the sideline with a leg injury and Cordale Flott has been ejected for targeting, not to mention Micah Baskerville out also.
LSU's cornerback situation:— Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganTV) December 13, 2020
Stingley out.
Flott disqualified.
Ricks injured on the same play.
Wow.
Former Glen Oaks and Nicholls State DB Darren Evans is in for #LSU.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
I'm told Derek Stingley Jr. is still dealing with a leg injury from the last game. #LSU— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
Jacoby Stevens and Maurice Hampton slam the door shut on Florida on 4th and goal at the 1. Honestly one #LSU more memorable plays for the Tigers this season. https://t.co/2y3lUbFrt8— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 13, 2020
#LSU might be 3-5, with no bowl game to look forward to, but @Charez_VS_Bam is here supporting the Tigers in Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/P9xOibseWS— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 12, 2020
#LSU fan in Gainesville for tonight's game from Valdosta, Georgia says it's been a tough year, but he kind of expected that. https://t.co/HT19UwVdxh pic.twitter.com/NrG6uz1RWE— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 12, 2020
#LSU arrives at The Swamp for tonight's matchup against No. 6 Florida. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/29EZV8fE3r— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 12, 2020
The @LSUradio broadcast is on the air LIVE from Gainesville! pic.twitter.com/9dI5ZnD78J— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 12, 2020
Representing the Tigers tonight in Gainesville! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/aDtUlDjxde— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 12, 2020
College football tonight in The Swamp. #LSU #Florida @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/iqV5a2TS6p— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 12, 2020
College football just ain’t the same this year. Totally dead outside The Swamp before tonight’s game against #LSU. pic.twitter.com/O5xsUEYfd0— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 12, 2020
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.