MCPD seeking missing 16-year-old teen; considered to be endangered

Morgan City, La. (WVUE) - The Morgan City Police Department is seeking assistance in finding 16-year-old Yackelyn Gomez.
According to MCPD, she is considered to be a ‘missing-endangered’ juvenile.
Gomez was last seen at her residence on the morning of Dec. 12, Saturday. Her family reported her missing at around 7 p.m.
Police are unsure if Gomez has left the Morgan City area. They describe her as a Hispanic female who stands 4′3″ and wearing around 110 pounds.
Morgan City Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yackelyn Gomez call the Morgan City Police Department or call 9-1-1. Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to our Facebook Messenger.
