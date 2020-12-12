Nicondra: Cloudy sky and rain returns to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain pushed through early in the day and while most of the area will see a break through the early part of Sunday expect clouds to linger into the afternoon as another low pressure system pushes across the area. Expect low clouds and fog with mild overnight temperatures in the 50s. Most of the region will see few breaks in the clouds until late afternoon just ahead of the next cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s. The front will move past during the evening hours sparking showers and a few thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center places a minimal severe weather outlook for part of the area. Any strong storms will end early in the evening. Expect drying overnight and a much cooler start to Monday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Another system is expected to get organized and move through late Tuesday into Wednesday.