NOPD investigating a shooting in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in the Central Business District.
It happened in the 500 block of Canal Street early Saturday morning. According to NOPD, two adult males sustained gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS.
As of 5 a.m., two blocks of Canal Street were roped off in the northbound lanes, near the valet at the Marriott Hotel. Several shell casings with evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the scene.
No further information is immediately available.
