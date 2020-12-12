Two arrested in Metairie quadruple shooting that left two dead

METAIRIE (WVUE) -Two people have been arrested for a quadruple shooting in Metairie Thursday that left two people dead.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Robert White, 21, of Metairie was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a weapon, and a 17-year-old male from River Ridge was arrested for two counts of First Degree Murder and obstruction of justice.
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Division Street.
A police spokesman says an adult female victim gave a ride to a 16-year-old relative and the 17-year-old suspect to the Division Street location to pick up some belongings.
Unbeknownst to the woman, the two juveniles had made arrangements to purchase marijuana from Robert White. After arriving to the Division Street address, White got in the SUV driven by the adult female.
While negotiations were ongoing, the 17-year-old exited the vehicle, apparently unprovoked, and shot and killed an unarmed 22-year-old acquaintance of White who was in the parking lot.
As the 17-year-old fired on that individual, the 16-year-old victim pulled a gun on White, robbing him.
The 16-year-old fired at White at least one time. As he was being robbed, White was able to exit the vehicle, leaving his narcotics behind, while the 17-year old reentered the vehicle.
White then fired at the vehicle multiple times, striking all three occupants.
The 16-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pulled from the vehicle and abandoned in the parking lot by the 17-year-old suspect, who fled the area on foot. The 16-year-old died at the hospital.
The adult female driver fled the scene in the vehicle. She went to the 4200 block of Belvedere where she called police. She was treated and released at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The firearm used by the 16-year-old and the narcotics left behind by White were recovered from inside the vehicle.
The 17-year-old was brought to East Jefferson General Hospital by an unknown party before being transported to University Medical Center by ambulance. He was treated and released and has subsequently been arrested.
Robert White remained on the scene and identified himself to deputies. He admitted his involvement and provided the location of the weapon he used. JPSO says his account of the incident is supported by video surveillance and evidence recovered from the scene. At this time, he is not facing charges for the shooting incident, only his narcotics activity as police say he appears to have fired in self-defense.
The 16-year-old that was killed has been identified as Josiah Pujols. He was a student at Haynes Academy on Metairie Rd.
The school sent a letter to parents informing them of Pujol’s death.
“We would like to inform you of some sad news at our school. One of our eleventh grade students, Josiah Pujols, passed away last night. Josiah was an intelligent and athletic student that always had a kind word and smile for everyone he met. In response to Josiah`s death, our crisis response team comprised of counselors and social workers came out to meet with students along with our school social worker and guidance counseling staff. Our counselors and social workers went into 11th and 12th grade classrooms and facilitated discussion with the students about this tragedy. In the lower grades, teachers helped to facilitate this discussion. For those students in all grades who preferred to meet individually with a counselor, the school provided this opportunity for them. Students who were virtual, were monitored for their reactions and given an opportunity to go into breakout rooms should they need to speak to someone individually.”
