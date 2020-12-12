Two arrested in Metairie quadruple shooting that left two dead

“We would like to inform you of some sad news at our school. One of our eleventh grade students, Josiah Pujols, passed away last night. Josiah was an intelligent and athletic student that always had a kind word and smile for everyone he met. In response to Josiah`s death, our crisis response team comprised of counselors and social workers came out to meet with students along with our school social worker and guidance counseling staff. Our counselors and social workers went into 11th and 12th grade classrooms and facilitated discussion with the students about this tragedy. In the lower grades, teachers helped to facilitate this discussion. For those students in all grades who preferred to meet individually with a counselor, the school provided this opportunity for them. Students who were virtual, were monitored for their reactions and given an opportunity to go into breakout rooms should they need to speak to someone individually.”