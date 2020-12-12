Zack: Rain early, drier this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak front is approaching the area this morning bringing with it a line of rain with a few embedded downpours.
It will be a dreary start to the weekend on this Saturday as rain chances peak early this morning. The good news is it seems like the rain will be in and out with drier conditions taking hold by this afternoon. There will certainly be a lingering sprinkle or two but the trend will be drier as we go through the day. Highs today remain mild in the 70s.
We flip the script on Sunday as the second half of the weekend will start dry but then turn wet as we head into Sunday evening and night. Many dry daylight hours can be expected on Sunday before a stronger front slides through the area bringing with it the best chance of rain after sunset. Once again we stay in the 70s but take it all in as Sunday will be the end of the warm weather.
Next week it’s back to sweaters and jackets as the cold air makes its return. Highs multiple days next week look to be in the 50s and we could be fighting off some cloudy periods. The upcoming cloudy, breezy and chilly days will certainly make it feel like Christmas.
