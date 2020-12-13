Electoral College to finalize 2020 Presidential Election Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will host the meeting of Louisiana’s Electoral College on Monday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol.
Secretary Ardoin will administer the oaths of office to the eight electors of the Republican Party prior to their official votes for president and vice president of the United States.
Louisiana’s 8 electors include:
Vinson Serio, at large; Woody Jenkins, at large
Erik Skrmetta, 1st Congressional District
Bob Monti, 2nd Congressional District
Ross Little, 3rd Congressional District
Rodney Michael Collier, 4th Congressional District
Kay Kellogg Katz, 5th Congressional District
and Beth A. Billings, 6th Congressional District.
In the event that one of these electors is not present, an alternative elector will assume his/her duties by law.
The Electoral College, administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, is a process that began as part of the original design of the United States Constitution.
The Founding Fathers established the Electoral College as a compromise between election of the president by Congress and election by a popular voter. The people of the United States vote for the electors who then vote for president.
According to FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman, what is usually a formality will be anything but in 2020 due to an unprecedented presidential election which saw President Trump refuse to concede even after Joe Biden was the announced the winner with a projected 306 electoral votes. (only 270 are need to win).
“The electoral college vote is usually something that barely gets mentioned on the nightly news,” said Sherman.
“This year, all eyes are on the electoral college due to the past few weeks of election disputes and lawsuits, this is where president Joe Biden officially gets elected.”
Once the appointed electors cast their votes, any claims or legal challenges of voter fraud will lose what little merit they had.
“Once the electoral college votes, there should be no more questioning who the next president of the united states is,” said Sherman.
There have been cases of electors voting against their states winner, 10 in fact in the 2016 election, known as faithless electors.
But Sherman says it won’t be to a scale that would change the outcome.
“Across the country it’s state political parties that choose their own loyalists and senior officials to serve as electors,” said Sherman.
“It is a position of honor and prominence, but because it’s the parties picking, they’re always choosing loyalists which takes away the chance for any widespread disparity.”
Individuals wanting to watch a live stream of the proceedings can do so by visiting www.legis.la.gov and clicking on the live streaming link.
